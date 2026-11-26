Darknet forums fragment as observed breach activity rises

Repeated takedowns have disrupted some of the cybercrime underground’s established gathering places but, despite this, the communities around them continue to reorganise.

BreachForums revivals compete with clones and alternative platforms. Russian-speaking forums have struggled to replace the relationships built around XSS and RAMP. Activity moves between venues, and a platform that gains attention after one disruption may lose it after the next.

Check Point Exposure Management researchers examined two years of forum activity to understand how repeated disruption has changed the underground. The analysis found a more fragmented ecosystem, with observed breach and data-leak activity remaining substantial even as established forums lost continuity.

Average monthly observed breach and leak incidents increased by 15,3%, while average weekly initial access broker posts fell by 28,1% following the XSS seizure. These measurements describe different activities, but together they highlight the difficulty of interpreting a quieter forum as evidence of reduced risk.

For security teams, the challenge extends beyond identifying which forum comes next. It involves understanding what remains visible as the communities producing that intelligence become less stable.

Key takeaways from the new report include:

Forum disruption has produced competing destinations. Revivals, clones, and alternative communities divide activity that previously concentrated around established platforms.

Revivals, clones, and alternative communities divide activity that previously concentrated around established platforms. Observed breach and leak activity increased. Average monthly incidents rose from 273 before April 2025 to 315 from April 2025 onward.

Average monthly incidents rose from 273 before April 2025 to 315 from April 2025 onward. Visible access-broker posting declined. Average weekly posts across monitored forums fell from 471 before the XSS seizure to 339 afterward.

Average weekly posts across monitored forums fell from 471 before the XSS seizure to 339 afterward. Private trading remains a possible explanation. The data does not establish where access transactions moved or how much activity continued outside visible forums.

The data does not establish where access transactions moved or how much activity continued outside visible forums. Trust has become harder to rebuild. Successor platforms can reproduce branding without inheriting administrators, reputation histories, or established relationships.

BreachForums lost its permanent centre

Established forums offered more than a place to publish stolen data or advertise access. Reputation systems, escrow services, recognisable administrators, and long-standing identities helped participants decide whom to trust.

Those advantages encouraged activity to concentrate around a relatively small number of communities.

A seller could build a recognisable history, while buyers could assess previous interactions before entering a transaction. The platform provided continuity between those encounters.Repeated disruptions have weakened that model. When a major forum disappears, participants face competing claims about where the community will return and which replacement deserves their trust. Familiar branding can attract users without resolving uncertainty about who operates the replacement.

The BreachForums ecosystem illustrates this shift. Different revivals attempted to reconstruct the original community, while clones and alternative platforms competed for displaced activity. DarkForums, PwnForums, the new RaidForums, Spear, and BHF provided additional destinations.

Researchers observed activity distributed across these communities as BreachForums versions contracted, disappeared, or regained part of their audience. Some alternatives gained momentum temporarily; others sustained smaller communities.

The pattern is consistent with activity becoming dispersed. Similar changes in posting volume do not, on their own, prove that individual users moved between particular forums.

They also make identifying a lasting successor difficult. A burst of attention following another platform’s disruption may reflect temporary interest rather than an established community. Monitoring requires following those changes over time, beyond the initial appearance of a replacement.

Observed breaches increased despite the disruption

The forum changes did not coincide with a decline in the report’s observed breach and data-leak volume.

The figures do not establish that fragmentation caused the increase. They show that breach-related activity remained resilient while the platforms supporting its publication and trade became less stable.

These are incidents captured by the monitoring, rather than a complete count of breaches worldwide. November 2026 is also a partial observation and should not be compared directly with complete months.

Forum availability and breach activity therefore need to be assessed separately. A takedown can remove a publication venue, interrupt transactions, and unsettle participants without removing stolen information or the incentive to monetise it.

The broader finding remains clear: disruption weakened individual forums without eliminating the activity surrounding them.

Access-broker posts tell a different story

Initial access brokers, or IABs, provide another view of the changing underground.

Public posting across the monitored forums declined following the XSS seizure. The report notes that ransomware activity did not follow the same downward trend.

That divergence raises a visibility question. Fewer advertisements may mean fewer opportunities to observe access trading without demonstrating that compromised access has become less available.

Existing relationships offer one plausible explanation. A broker with reliable buyers or ransomware partners may have less reason to advertise each opportunity publicly. Those contacts can continue communicating outside visible marketplaces.

However, the available data cannot confirm where transactions moved. The decline measures publicly observed posting activity, rather than the full volume of access being obtained, exchanged, or used. Ransomware activity also cannot establish how a particular attacker obtained entry.

For security teams, that distinction affects how marketplace intelligence should be used. An advertisement can provide an important warning, but waiting for one makes the investigation dependent on a criminal’s decision to publish.

Exposed credentials, suspicious authentication, and evidence of an infostealer infection can warrant investigation independently. Teams need to establish whether access remains usable and what it could reach, even when no public listing identifies the organisation.

A reduced stream of advertisements therefore provides limited reassurance about whether an organisation has a usable entry point.

Russian-speaking communities struggle to replace trust

A similar fragmentation is visible in ransomware-oriented Russian-speaking communities.

Forums such as XSS and RAMP accumulated relationships between administrators, access sellers, brokers, malware developers, and ransomware operators. Their disruption eroded trust in those connections.

Exploit showed comparatively persistent activity across the two years. Newer communities, including DutyFree and T1erOn3, attempted to occupy parts of the space, generally with smaller and more volatile participation.

None should automatically be treated as a direct replacement for the communities that preceded them.

Launching a forum can restore a place to post. Rebuilding confidence in administrators, identities, and transactions takes longer. A familiar username or copied design cannot establish that the same people, safeguards, and relationships remain behind it.

Repeated disruptions force participants to make those judgments again, adding friction even when the underlying criminal community survives. Participants may need to reassess contacts, establish their identities elsewhere, or decide whether an unfamiliar administrator can be trusted.

This is an important part of the effect of law enforcement action. Continued activity does not mean disruption has achieved nothing. The cumulative burden can weaken the continuity that made established forums useful.

What security teams can learn

The report identifies three defining characteristics of the current forum landscape: fragmentation, volatility, and reduced continuity.

These changes make intelligence coverage an ongoing task. Monitoring a fixed set of familiar venues can leave gaps as new communities emerge and established ones lose relevance. Coverage needs to evolve alongside the sources.

Posting volumes also need context. A spike requires validation before being treated as sustained growth. A decline should prompt questions about coverage and continuity before it is interpreted as reduced exposure. Comparing observations across sources helps avoid placing too much weight on one platform’s trajectory.

External findings then need to be connected with the organisation’s environment. An access advertisement, exposed credential, or leaked document becomes useful when teams can establish its relevance and determine what action is required.

That could mean identifying an affected account, checking whether disclosed information remains sensitive, or investigating a service associated with advertised access. The intelligence provides a starting point; organisational context determines the response.

Check Point Exposure Management brings external threat intelligence together with asset, identity, vulnerability, and security control context to help teams assess relevant exposures, validate exploitability, and coordinate safe remediation. This helps connect activity in a changing underground with opportunities to reduce risk inside the organisation.