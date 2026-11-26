Arriving at the site of humankind’s first planetary defence experiment, the European Space Agency’s Hera mission has found a miniature world of surprises.

Dimorphos – the small asteroid whose orbit around a second larger asteroid was deflected by a spacecraft impact – now has one face flattened with a stadium-sized crater and is tumbling chaotically. Meanwhile, hundreds of previously unknown boulders encircle the binary pair.

The 151-metre diameter Dimorphos moonlet orbits around the 730-metre diameter Didymos asteroid in solar orbit, currently 193,5-million km from Earth.

How humans shifted Dimorphos – and changed it too

On 26 September 2022 Dimorphos entered the history books when NASA’s DART spacecraft deliberately impacted it, shortening its orbit by a much greater than predicted 33 minutes.

But, while telescopes on Earth measured the orbit change, one fundamental question remained unanswered: what had actually happened to Dimorphos?

“Scientists debated whether Dimorphos had sustained an impact crater, changed its shape or stayed the same,” explains Hera principal investigator Patrick Michel, director of research at CNRS/Observatoire de la Côte d’Azur. “Much to our surprise the answer turns out to be all three at once! The face struck by DART has been flattened into an impact crater the size of a sports stadium, which extends across the asteroid’s entire width.”

Meanwhile, the rest of Dimorphos does not exhibit evidence of major changes: the boulder fields covering its other regions look just like they did in DART’s 2022 images.

“In addition, as Hera returned more images, it became clear that the DART impact has left Dimorphos tumbling wildly in its orbit,” says Michael Kueppers, ESA’s Hera mission scientist.

Hera showing hundreds of boulders in flight

“Another big surprise is that Hera is showing that the asteroids are surrounded by hundreds of orbiting boulders, just a few metres in size. The team will have to take account of these objects in the coming weeks as the mission moves in closer to acquire higher-resolution images of the asteroids.”

Hera mission manager Ian Carnelli unveiled the first images of Dimorphos from an appropriate location: the dinosaur hall of the Museum für Naturkunde Berlin – a fitting reminder of why planetary defense matters.

“Sixty-six million years ago, an asteroid impact changed the course of life on Earth. Today, for the first time in history, humanity is validating how to prevent such an event from happening again.

“NASA’s DART mission demonstrated that we can change an asteroid’s orbit. Hera is now revealing what happened to the asteroid itself. By combining these two missions, humanity is taking a decisive step towards making asteroid deflection a reliable tool for protecting our planet.”

International collaboration for planetary defence

ESA director-general Josef Aschbacher comments: “This is international collaboration at its best: NASA having demonstrated that an asteroid can be deflected, ESA is now providing the detailed scientific investigation needed to understand how that deflection worked, along with valuable contributions from international partners, including Japan’s JAXA.

“Together, we are transforming a successful experiment into the scientific knowledge needed to develop a reliable planetary defence capability. Hera demonstrates Europe’s contribution to an endeavour that ultimately benefits all of humankind.”

The small-car-sized Hera spacecraft has been observing during its ‘early characterisation phase’ using a trio of instruments: the monochrome Asteroid Framing Camera, the multi-spectral Hyperscout-H observing in 25 separate colours at once and JAXA’s Thermal Infrared Imager, TIRI, measuring surface temperatures.

The spacecraft is currently flying at about 25-30 km away from Didymos and Dimorphos, employing its thrusters to maintain ‘rectangular orbits’ around the two ultra-low-gravity bodies at an average velocity of just 12 cm/s.

Coming next: moving closer and CubeSats in flight

These first images mark the beginning, rather than the conclusion, of Hera’s investigation.

In December, the spacecraft is scheduled to approach to around 13km from the asteroid pair, returning progressively higher-resolution images. In January 2027, Hera plans to deploy two shoebox-sized CubeSats that will venture closer still.

Luxembourg-led Juventas will use low-frequency radar to probe an asteroid’s interior for the first time and will eventually attempt a landing. The Italian-led Milani CubeSat will prospect asteroid materials and surrounding dust.

Operating together, Hera, Juventas and Milani will form a pioneering three-spacecraft exploration system around two asteroids, acquiring complementary measurements of their physical properties and the aftermath of DART’s impact.

Of particular importance will be determining Dimorphos’ mass. Combined with DART’s measured change in orbital motion, this will help scientists quantify the efficiency of the impact and improve the models used to predict how other asteroids might respond to deflection attempts.

About ESA’s planetary defence

Hera is ESA’s first planetary defence mission, but it represents only the beginning of Europe’s ambitions in this field. ESA is also developing Ramses, in cooperation with JAXA, to investigate asteroid Apophis during its exceptionally close — but entirely safe — Earth flyby on Friday 13 April 2029.

Passing approximately 32 000 km above Earth’s surface, Apophis will experience gravitational forces that may alter its rotation, surface or internal structure. Ramses will observe these effects from nearby, providing a rare opportunity to study how an asteroid responds to a close planetary encounter.

“Hera is helping us understand the consequences of deliberately striking an asteroid,” says Holger Krag, head of ESA’s Space Safety Programme. “Ramses will investigate how an asteroid responds to the gravitational influence of a planet. Together, these missions will significantly expand the scientific knowledge available to planetary defence.”

With the first images of Dimorphos now returned, humanity’s first asteroid deflection experiment is entering its most revealing phase: understanding not only that the technique works, but why — and under what conditions it could be relied upon in the future.