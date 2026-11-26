Marketing leaders must redefine roles as AI reshapes expectations

Ninety-one percent of C-level executives expect AI to perform at least one-quarter of chief marketing officer (CMO) responsibilities within the next two years, according to Gartner.

A Gartner marketing survey of 282 senior executive leaders conducted from September through October 2026 found that executives expect AI to take on a growing share of marketing leadership responsibilities.

Twenty percent of respondents expect AI to perform as much as 50% to 74% of current CMO responsibilities over the same timeframe.

“When senior executives look at AI, many see opportunities to automate large portions of the marketing function,” says Christy Uher Ferguson, distinguished VP analyst in the Gartner Marketing practice. “The risk for CMOs is spending too much time defending the role rather than leading the transformation. AI will always have an answer. CMOs will still be accountable for the outcome and must bring the experience and judgment needed to determine whether it’s the right one.”

Executive expectations for AI are reshaping the CMO role

C-level executives increasingly expect AI to take on more marketing responsibilities. That expectation puts more pressure on CMOs. As more routine work becomes automated, marketing leaders will be expected to focus their time where they have the greatest impact.

Marketing leaders will still decide where a company should grow, and which opportunities are worth pursuing. Those decisions rarely come with perfect information, which is one reason they remain difficult to automate.

“The companies getting the most value from AI are not replacing marketing leadership,” saysUher Ferguson. “They’re clearing away routine work, so CMOs can spend more time on the decisions only they can make. That’s where they have the greatest impact.”

CMOs must lead AI transformation

AI is already changing the CMO role. The question is whether marketing leaders will shape that change themselves or have it shaped for them. CMOs who take the lead on AI transformation will have more influence over how AI is used across the business.

“The biggest mistake marketing leaders can make is treating AI as something to defend against,” says Uher Ferguson. “The organisations getting the most value from AI are taking ownership of how it changes the business. CMOs need to be part of shaping that change.”