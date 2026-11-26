The Black Friday safety checklist

As South Africans gear up for Black Friday bargains, GoTyme Bank is urging consumers to pause before paying and check for signs of fraud – from fake online stores and misleading social media adverts to messages designed to steal banking information.

The pressure to secure a discount can make it easier to overlook warning signs, says Bonolo Sebolai, head of Fraud at GoTyme Bank.

“Fraudsters know that a compelling deal and a sense of urgency can get people to act before they check. A familiar logo, a professional-looking website or a message promising an exclusive discount can all be used to make a scam seem convincing,” says Sebolai. “Before you pay, take a moment to verify the retailer, question the offer, and check where you are entering your details. Those small checks can help protect your money.”

GoTyme Bank shares seven checks to keep in mind this Black Friday:

Check the website address

Fraudsters can create websites that closely resemble those of established retailers, with only a small spelling change or extra character in the address. You can also use website-checking tools such as Yima or ScamAdvisor to help identify potential warning signs, although these checks cannot guarantee that a website is legitimate. If shopping through an app, download it from an official app store and check the publisher’s details.

Research unfamiliar retailers

A polished website and glowing reviews do not guarantee a legitimate business. Reviews, testimonials and customer images can be fabricated, including with AI. Check independent reviews across several platforms and look for a consistent trading history. Cross-check the seller’s website, official social media accounts, and contact details to make sure they belong to the same business. Limited information, unverifiable details or requests to pay into an unrelated account should prompt further checks before paying.

Be careful of deals that seem too good to be true

Compare the offer with prices at other reputable retailers. Deep discounts, countdown timers, and “last few items” messages can create pressure to pay quickly. Give yourself time to assess whether the deal is credible.

Treat unexpected links with caution

Be alert to promotional links received through SMS, email and social media – even when they appear to come from a familiar brand. To check an offer, open the retailer’s official website or app directly. Never share your banking password, card PIN or one-time password with another person.

Know how to act if something goes wrong

If you suspect your card details have been compromised, use your banking app’s card controls to block the affected card and contact your bank immediately through its official channels. If you have shared banking login details or suspect account access has been compromised, tell your bank straight away.

“You do not need to wait for an unfamiliar transaction before reporting a concern,” says Sebolai. “If you have entered your details on a suspicious website or shared sensitive information, contact your bank immediately so it can help you take the appropriate steps.”

Monitor transactions and notifications

Check your transactions throughout the shopping season and pay attention to banking notifications. With more purchases taking place, an unfamiliar payment can be easier to miss. Immediately report any transaction you do not recognise.

Stay alert at the till

When in store, keep your card in sight and tap or insert it yourself. Check the amount displayed on the terminal before approving the payment and shield your PIN when entering it. Crowded stores and busy queues are good reasons to take an extra moment to check.

“Customers should feel confident using their money, whether they are shopping online or paying in-store,” says Sebolai. “Our message this Black Friday is simple: slow down, check before you pay, and contact your bank quickly if you suspect fraud. A good deal should never come at the expense of your financial security.”