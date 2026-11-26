The five layers AI-first is rewriting and what tech buyers and vendors must change to win

IDC Research predicts the AI-first pivot will rewrite all five layers of the enterprise at once: by 2029, 50% of enterprises in Asia/Pacific will run a majority of their business processes AI-first, up from 9% in 2026 and a more than fivefold jump. Worldwide, the figure rises from 13% to 60%.

IDC presented the prediction recently at its Singapore event, The Great Rewrite: IDC FutureScatpe 2027, to over 100 business and technology leaders from a wide range of industries across Asia/Pacific.

The stakes are high in the region, where IDC forecasts IT spending will reach $1,7-trillion by 2030, with one-third tied to AI. Drawing on the 250 predictions across 25 research areas in IDC FutureScape 2027, IDC sees the pivot rewriting five layers of the enterprise at the same time, if not at the same pace:

Foundation (where AI runs): 50% of the 2 000 largest Asia-based corporations (A2000) will rely on AI factories designed to comply with nation-specific data standards by 2030.

50% of the 2 000 largest Asia-based corporations (A2000) will rely on AI factories designed to comply with nation-specific data standards by 2030. Frontier (where AI acts): 40% of enterprises operating physical AI fleets will run a closed-loop stack of on-device inference, digital-twin simulation, and continuous learning by 2028.

40% of enterprises operating physical AI fleets will run a closed-loop stack of on-device inference, digital-twin simulation, and continuous learning by 2028. Rules (what buyers require): by 2028, 50% of A2000 CFOs will have a KPI that measures the decision integrity of AI agents.

by 2028, 50% of A2000 CFOs will have a KPI that measures the decision integrity of AI agents. Economics (how buyers pay and measure): by 2029, 50% of A2000 CIOs will be measured on AI unit economics.

by 2029, 50% of A2000 CIOs will be measured on AI unit economics. Work (who does the work): enterprises that have not invested in AI talent development and governance by 2029 will see 50% lower revenue growth than peers that have.

“In three years, AI-first goes from 9% of enterprises to 50%, and it will not arrive one layer at a time,” says Sandra Ng, senior vice-president, Research and Data Intelligence at IDC. “Early movers are beginning to rewrite their foundation, frontier, rules, economics and work – and they will need to rewrite them all at once. The tech buyers and vendors who see and act on all five layers together, starting now, will write the next decade. Everyone else will be rewritten by it.”

Change on this scale means more people have to say yes. Approving the rewrite takes up to nine voices, and each asks a different question.

The CEO and the board ask what it does for growth and how soon. The CFO wants the whole cost and the way out if it does not pay off. The CISO and the chief risk officer ask who did what, under which rules, in their country. The CHRO asks which roles agents will take over and which must be redesigned , and how fast people can be reskilled to direct and supervise AI. The CIO, CTO, CDO, COO and CMO each bring a test of their own.

Tech buyers who earn every one of those approvals will scale AI while others stall. Tech vendors who arrive with the proof for each persona will not just sell into the rewrite. They will lead it.