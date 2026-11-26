Top strategic technology trends in software engineering

Gartner has identified the top strategic technology trends in software engineering for 2026 and beyond.

“The rapid advancement of AI is reshaping the software development life cycle (SDLC), forcing software engineering leaders to balance immediate productivity gains with longer-term investments in operating models, skills and governance,” says Manjunath Bhat, distinguished VP analyst at Gartner. “By understanding these trends and their impact, software engineering leaders can maximise AI’s value across the SDLC, enabling teams to deliver AI-powered applications faster, at greater scale, and with sustainable business outcomes.”

Software engineering leaders should evaluate how these six trends will affect their AI strategies, engineering practices, and operating models in 2026 and beyond.

Gartner groups the trends into two themes: AI in the SDLC and SDLC for AI. For CIOs, AI SDLC capabilities are a key lever for reengineering legacy software applications, accelerating IT modernisation and reducing application maintenance costs.

AI-native development platforms

AI-native development platforms provide the foundation for AI-native software engineering and help reduce friction across the SDLC. These platforms range from vibe-coding tools that enable software creation without deep technical expertise to AI coding agents orchestrated by professional developers.

Gartner predicts by 2030, enterprise application portfolios will include 40% custom applications built using AI-native development platforms – up from 2% in 2025. To prepare for this shift, software engineering leaders should adopt an AI-first approach and establish the platform capabilities and governance needed to enable secure, scalable AI-native development.

Harness engineering

Harness engineering enables organisations to configure AI coding agents with the context, standards, and guardrails needed to execute software engineering tasks reliably. By using agent harnesses to ground AI agents in organisational knowledge, governance and workflows, organisations can improve the quality, consistency and scalability of AI-generated outputs.

Gartner predicts that by 2028, organisations with AI coding harness infrastructure will experience 60% fewer post deployment defects than those without. As performance differences between frontier AI models narrow, harness engineering will become a more important determinant of output quality than the choice of model itself.

Agent sandboxing

Agent sandboxing uses trusted agent execution environments with strong isolation controls to reduce business and security risks associated with AI coding agents. Gartner predicts that by 2030, 70% of enterprises will sandbox agentic development workflows in pre-production environments, up from 10% in 2026.

“Organisations are increasingly looking to scale AI agents beyond experimentation and into production,” says Bhat. “Agent sandboxing provides a secure foundation for this shift, enabling teams to experiment while protecting systems from unintended agent-driven actions, untrusted code execution and privilege escalation.”

Local AI

Local AI is a deployment strategy that enables organisations to run AI models and agents within their own infrastructure rather than relying primarily on vendor-hosted aapplication programming interfaces (APIs). As AI moves from experimentation to production, organisations are adopting local AI to address data sovereignty concerns, manage rising inference costs, and support latency-sensitive workloads.

Gartner predicts that by 2028, 60% of regulated enterprises will migrate AI workloads to local infrastructure after discovering that provider headquarters location, rather than data location, determines government access.

Eval-driven development

Eval-driven development uses task-specific evaluations to assess GenAI and agentic AI applications against pre-defined quality criteria, helping organisations quantify, measure and improve accuracy, safety, trust and explainability. Gartner predicts that by 2028, 70% of software engineering teams will adopt an eval-driven development approach to build responsible and trustworthy AI – up from less than 20% in 2026.

Forward-deployed engineers

Forward-deployed engineers (FDEs) work directly with business and technology teams to accelerate deployment of AI solutions in real-world customer environments. By combining software engineering expertise with domain knowledge and business context, FDEs help organisations move faster from AI concepts to production outcomes.

Gartner predicts that by 2028, more than 70% of AI technology and service providers will leverage FDEs to accelerate AI solution adoption, up from 10% today.