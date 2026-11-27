Absa reports strong Black Friday e-commerce growth

South African consumers are increasingly choosing online shopping for discount offers, Absa data shows. By midday on Black Friday, local and international e-commerce merchants had recorded a 15% year-on-year increase in transaction volumes from South African consumers.

However, in-store shopping visits were flat year on year, consistent with a more cautious, budget-conscious consumer who is increasingly discerning about where and what they buy.

By midday, card transactions peaked at 478 transactions per second, reflecting 8% growth from 2025.

Transactional activity began gaining momentum from the early hours of the morning as consumers took advantage of Black Friday promotions across a broad range of retail categories. Real-Time Clearing (RTC) payments, which allow funds to be transferred and made available to beneficiaries within seconds, recorded transaction values of R2,6-billion by midday, reflecting growing consumer preference for fast, convenient and secure payment solutions.

The highest single purchase recorded on an Absa card was roughly R995 000, while the largest transaction processed through Absa’s payment acceptance network reached R5-million.

“Black Friday is increasingly becoming as much a budgeting event as a shopping event,” says Pascalle Albrecht, executive for payments solutions at Absa Business Banking.

“South Africans are still willing to spend, but they are becoming more deliberate about what they buy, what they can comfortably afford and whether a promotion represents genuine value. For many consumers, Black Friday is an opportunity to buy necessities, make a planned purchase at a better price or prepare for December. Value today is not simply about getting the biggest discount. It is about affordability, control and making a purchase that still makes financial sense after Black Friday.”

Albrecht says the move towards a broader Black November promotional period is giving consumers more time to compare offers and plan their spending, while digital channels are making that comparison easier.

“We are also seeing growing confidence in online shopping as consumers seek convenient, secure and flexible ways to transact. Increasingly, the story is not online versus in-store, but how consumers move between channels to research, compare and ultimately make a purchase.”

Absa is Africa’s leading payments business and continues to process significant transaction volumes across the continent through its merchant acquiring and payments infrastructure.

According to Warren Tromp, executive head: unsecured lending of personal and private banking South Africa at Absa, Black Friday continues to provide important insights into evolving consumer spending patterns.

“We are seeing a definite increase of Absa card spend (volume) compared to the market, and previous years,” says Tromp. “The increased Absa card usage points to customers deriving value from bespoke Absa Rewards offers, and the convenience of 57 days’ interest-free credit.”

Tromp says digital commerce continues to gain momentum as consumers seek greater convenience and flexibility when shopping.

“As digital adoption continues to accelerate, consumers expect payment experiences that are seamless, secure and available wherever and whenever they choose to transact. We anticipate transaction activity will continue to build throughout the day and into the weekend as customers take advantage of extended Black Friday promotions and Cyber Monday offers,” says Tromp.

As spending activity continues to increase, Absa encourages customers to remain vigilant and prioritise secure payment methods throughout the festive shopping season. Customers are encouraged to use cards, digital wallets, online banking and trusted digital payment platforms while remaining alert to online scams, phishing attempts and fraudulent offers.