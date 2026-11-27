Bitcoin back on Nasdaq leash as AI stocks call the shots

Bitcoin is trading as an amplified bet on AI – and investors who treat it differently right now risk misreading its next move, warns financial advisory, the deVere Group.

deVere Group CEO Nigel Green’s words of caution come as Bitcoin plunged to around $57 000 before recovering to $61 000 on Thursday morning. The rebound came as AI shares, including Nvidia and Anthropic, recovered.

“Bitcoin is on the Nasdaq leash again,” Green says. “Right now, it trades like a supercharged version of the AI trade. When chip stocks sell off, it falls harder, and when they bounce, it bounces with them. Anyone tracking Bitcoin this month has really been tracking sentiment towards AI.”

The numbers back him up. Over the 30 trading days to 16 November, daily moves in Bitcoin and the Nasdaq Composite showed a correlation of 0.67. On 5 November, the Nasdaq fell 5,5% and Bitcoin dropped by the same amount, while gold edged higher.

By mid-November, Bitcoin had fallen for six weeks in a row, its longest losing streak since February. In mid-October it changed hands above $81 000.

Green explains why the two now move together.

“It comes down to who owns Bitcoin today,” he says. “It sits in the same portfolios and on the same risk systems as the big AI names. When a fund needs to cut exposure fast, it sells whatever is most liquid and has run the hardest – and Bitcoin ticks both boxes.

“More than $15-billion left Bitcoin ETFs in the week of the early November tech sell-off,” he adds. “Those outflows came from risk managers trimming positions across the board.

“Nobody was passing judgement on Bitcoin’s long-term future.”

Investors grew more cautious this week after the US Trade Representative proposed fresh tariffs under Section 301 of the Trade Act, reviving fears of a wider trade fight. Sentiment steadied once buyers returned to AI shares.

Reports that Michael Burry, the investor famed for betting against markets, has moved to a long position in Nvidia lifted the mood further.

Green says these forces will likely set Bitcoin’s near-term direction.

“For the next few weeks, chipmaker earnings, demand for AI computing, and the Federal Reserve’s next decision are likely to matter more for Bitcoin than anything happening on its own network,” he says. “Investors need to watch the Nasdaq as closely as they watch the crypto charts.”

With US markets closed for Thanksgiving, Bitcoin trades on Thursday without its usual anchor, and traders broadly expect it to hold a range around $60 000.

Green believes the tight link with tech stocks is temporary.

“Leashes don’t last forever,” he says. “Bitcoin’s ties to tech stocks have tightened and loosened many times, and they tend to be strongest when fear runs highest. Once the anxiety over AI valuations eases, the qualities that set Bitcoin apart come back into focus.

“It has a fixed supply, no central bank behind it, maturing institutional infrastructure, and ownership spreading across every region,” Green continues. “These forces are likely to reassert themselves, and when they do, we expect the grip of the Nasdaq to weaken.

“This month, Bitcoin has been dragged around by the AI trade for reasons that have little to do with Bitcoin itself,” he adds. “But the leash pulls in both directions.

“As confidence in AI rebuilds, Bitcoin is likely to be among the first assets to feel the lift – and quite possibly the one that feels it most.”