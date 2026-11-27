From investment intent to disciplined execution

Organisations in Africa are increasing their investment in cybersecurity as they incorporate new technologies, accelerate digital transformation and respond to a fast-evolving threat landscape, according to PwC.

The research group’s 2027 Africa Digital Trust Insights Survey says organisations increasingly recognise that trusted data, resilient operations, and effective governance are essential to building confidence and creating value in an AI-enabled world.

The survey found that 87% of organisations expect cyber budgets to increase in 2027, reflecting a growing focus on strengthening resilience, protecting critical operations, and enabling sustainable growth. As organisations continue to invest in innovation and emerging technologies, cybersecurity is becoming an increasingly important business enabler rather than simply a defensive function.

“Africa’s opportunity is not simply to spend more on cyber or adopt technology faster,” says Vikas Sharma, Africa cyber leader and East Africa advisory leader at PwC Mauritius. “It lies in protecting what matters most, understanding critical dependencies, and embedding resilience into everyday decisions. While AI will transform how we defend against cyberthreats, trust, accountability and human judgement must keep pace. That is what gives organisations the confidence to grow.”

Trusted data underpins growth and innovation

While AI continues to reshape business and technology strategies globally, organisations in Africa are placing greater emphasis on trusted data as a foundation for future success.

Data protection and data trust rank as the region’s leading cyber investment priority – ahead of AI and cloud security. In addition, nearly two-thirds (65%) of respondents identify data protection and trust as key drivers of cyber investment decisions.

The findings suggest organisations increasingly recognise that trusted data is fundamental to resilient operations, informed decision-making, and the responsible adoption of AI. As businesses look to unlock the full value of emerging technologies, building trust in data will be critical to achieving long-term growth and competitive advantage.

Strengthening resilience in a changing cyber landscape

Alongside increasing investment, organisations are taking practical steps to strengthen resilience and improve preparedness.

Looking further ahead, the survey also highlights the need for organisations to prepare for emerging technology risks. While quantum-resistant security remains at an early stage across Africa, the findings suggest organisations should begin assessing long-term cryptographic risks and identifying critical systems and data that may require future protection.

“We do not need to predict exactly when quantum risk will arrive,” says Femi Madiarola, West Africa cyber and technology leader at PwC Nigeria. “We need to understand what must still be secure when it does, where we are most exposed and what we need to start changing today. Readiness begins before the threat becomes urgent.”

Nearly half (48%) of respondents report having a fully formalised and integrated continuity plan that specifically addresses cyberthreats. Many are also enhancing oversight of third-party access, strengthening supplier risk management practices, and investing in capabilities that help them respond effectively to disruption.

At the same time, the survey highlights opportunities for organisations to continue building resilience as cyberthreats evolve. Half of respondents identify attacks targeting AI systems among the threats they feel least prepared to address, while 45% cite software supply-chain compromise as a key area of concern.

“A bigger cyber budget shows intent, but it does not prove resilience. What matters is whether we are investing in the parts of the business that matter most, and whether those investments will help us keep operating when we are tested,” says Diya Guttoo, East Africa cyber leader at PwC Mauritius.

Building trust in AI-enabled cyber defence

The survey also highlights growing interest in using AI to strengthen cyber defence capabilities.

Organisations are increasingly leveraging AI to support threat detection, fraud prevention and security operations. At the same time, many are taking a deliberate and responsible approach to AI adoption, recognising the importance of maintaining accountability and oversight as AI capabilities continue to evolve.

Only 14% of respondents would currently authorise fully autonomous AI agents to independently execute cyber defence actions, while 36% prefer AI systems to recommend actions while humans retain final decision-making authority.

These findings reflect a broader focus on building trust in AI, ensuring appropriate governance, and creating the conditions for organisations to adopt new technologies with confidence.

“We should embrace what AI can do for us, but never lose sight of who is accountable,” says Junaid Amra, Cybersecurity and Forensics Technology Solutions leader at PwC Southern Africa. “As AI takes on more of the work, greater autonomy must be earned through trust, evidence and experience. The technology may move quickly, but accountability cannot be automated away.”

Cyber resilience starts with leadership

The survey also points to the growing role of business leaders in shaping cyber resilience.

More than half (51%) of respondents say cyber risk is a standing board agenda item, demonstrating increasing recognition that cybersecurity is a business issue that extends beyond technology teams. However, opportunities remain to further integrate cyber considerations into business performance, investment decisions, and strategic planning.

As organisations navigate an increasingly interconnected and AI-enabled future, leadership engagement will play a critical role in helping businesses balance innovation, resilience, and trust.

Organisations that combine trusted data, resilient operations and strong governance will be better positioned to adapt to change, unlock new opportunities, and compete with confidence in a rapidly evolving digital economy.