ITU sets sights on the Moon

​​​​ITU Member States passed a landmark decision today on the use of spectrum supporting lunar exploration. Calling for innovative radiocommunication solutions to assist lunar missions, the decision strengthens ITU’s role in radiocommunications on and around the Moon.

The decision adopted in Doha, which is hosting the Plenipotentiary Conference 2026​ (PP-26), marks the first resolution of ITU’s highest decision-making body dedicated to lunar exploration and it strengthens ITU’s role in addressing spectrum needs associated with growing exploration activity.

“Hundreds of missions to the Moon are planned for the coming decades, and all of them depend on clear, reliable radiocommunications,” said Doreen Bogdan-Martin, ITU Secretary-General​. “This landmark resolution strengthens ITU’s role in finding innovative spectrum solutions to support lunar exploration.”

Radio frequencies are essential to lunar missions, supporting applications including communications, navigation and remote sensing.

Potential areas for innovation include technical and regulatory approaches to support communications between systems operating on the lunar surface and in lunar orbit, while promoting efficient spectrum use, compatibility with existing radiocommunication services, and protection from harmful interference.

“We are pleased that Doha has provided a conducive working environment supporting the discussions that produced this landmark resolution,” said Eng. Ahmad bin Abdulla AlMuslemani, Chair of PP-26 and President of the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) of the State of Qatar. “We look forward to working with Member States to reinforce radiocommunications that connect the world and beyond.”

ITU manages radiocommunication for lunar exploration through the Radio Regulations, the international treaty governing the global use of radio-frequency spectrum and associated satellite orbits. To date, 10 countries have submitted radio frequency filings for projects on or around the Moon.

“The growth of lunar activity brings new spectrum requirements and new coordination challenges,” said Mario Maniewicz, Director of ITU’s Radiocommunication Bureau. “Our work is about creating the technical conditions for different systems to communicate reliably and coexist without harmful interference. The studies underway will provide the technical basis for Member States to consider the future regulatory framework for lunar communications at our next World Radiocommunication Conference.”

Encouraging participation and information-sharing by ITU members, the PP-26 decision will help ITU keep the international spectrum framework responsive as lunar missions become more numerous and complex. ​

The PP-26 decision supports technical work being conducted in the ITU Radiocommunication Sector (ITU-R).

ITU’s World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 (WRC-23) called on ITU to pursue studies examining potentially new or modified frequency allocations for future lunar communication systems ahead of World Radiocommunication Conference 2027 (WRC-27).

Technical work is being carried out by ITU-R Study Group 7 and Working Party 7B, considering spectrum requirements, sharing and compatibility with existing radiocommunication services, and possible regulatory provisions.

PP-26, organized by ITU and hosted by the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) on behalf of the State of Qatar, is taking place from November 9 to 27 in Doha, Qatar.