Nvidia’s rebound exposes the inherent risks of undisclosed intangible value

Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO just 11 days after his resignation followed an extraordinary period of market volatility, public scrutiny and mounting pressure on the company’s board, according to Brand Finance.

While much of the discussion has centred on Huang’s perceived importance to Nvidia and the wider AI industry, Brand Finance’s analysis points to a more fundamental issue – when the assets driving business value are not adequately measured or disclosed, investors are left guessing where that value resides.

Nvidia gained an estimated $953-billion in market value in a single trading session following Huang’s reinstatement – despite no corresponding change to its reported assets. Even after adjusting for the wider market rally, Brand Finance estimates this figure at approximately $756-billion.

Breaking down Nvidia’s $3,8-trillion enterprise value

Drawing on the methodology underpinning Brand Finance’s Global Intangible Finance Tracker (GIFT), preliminary analysis finds that:

Just 3,5% of Nvidia’s $3,8-trillion enterprise value is represented by net tangible operating assets and recognised intangible assets on its balance sheet.

Nvidia’s corporate brand alone is estimated to be worth upwards of $ 400 – billion .

. Even after accounting for its brand, recognised assets and the full $953-billion market value gain following Huang’s return, approximately $2,- trillion (61%) of Nvidia’s enterprise value remains unaccounted for in the analysis.

Why undisclosed intangible value matters

The scale of Nvidia’s market value rebound does not necessarily reflect the financial value of Huang as an individual. Rather, it illustrates the extent to which investors may attribute value to a high-profile CEO when the contribution of other intangible assets across the business is not fully understood.

“The question is not whether Jensen Huang is worth nearly a trillion dollars to Nvidia, but why investors are left to make such significant reassessments of the company’s value in response to a change in leadership,” says Henry Farr, valuation director at Brand Finance. “When the individual assets driving business value are not adequately measured or disclosed, investors are left guessing at their relative contribution. In a business led by a high-profile founder, much of that value may consequently be attributed to the individual.

“Greater transparency around the value of a company’s brand, technology, intellectual property and other intangible assets could give investors a firmer basis for their valuations, reducing the risk of such extreme market volatility,” Farr says.

A much wider challenge for global businesses

Nvidia is a particularly striking example of a challenge facing businesses worldwide. Brand Finance’s latest Global Intangible Finance Tracker (GIFT) research finds that intangible assets account for nearly 70% of global enterprise value – yet 87% of intangible value remains undisclosed.

As intangible assets account for an increasingly significant proportion of business value, traditional financial reporting provides an incomplete picture of what investors are paying for. Better measurement and disclosure could help businesses and investors distinguish between the value attributable to individual leaders and the wider assets that underpin long-term commercial performance.