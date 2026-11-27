Outsourcing moves up the value chain to strategic, fractional C-suite services

Modern technologies now enable even small and mid-sized organisations to secure key skills and capabilities globally, instead of being limited by geography as they once were.

By Ian Meaker, CEO of Creative CFO

New models for skills access have also emerged as a result but for growing businesses, this can mean access to strategic, C-suite insights and guidance.

Skills without borders

In their 2013 book Remote: Office Not Required, Jason Fried and David Heinemeier Hansson, co-founders of 37signals, made a strong case for remote work and virtual workplaces.

A central idea in Remote is that restricting recruitment to an organisation’s immediate geography limits the talent available to them. They should always be looking for the best talent available, wherever they may be, and then build the infrastructure and practices necessary to work effectively with the right people.

The Covid pandemic underlined this logic and accelerated acceptance. Thanks to the cloud, employees could work effectively from anywhere. The infrastructure was already available; the shift was in how widely businesses accepted and used it to maintain continuity and deliver value. It also meant that organisations were not bound by geography when it came to securing the best talent.

Forward-looking organisations have always sought to work with the best people, and the cloud ultimately made that possible in a far more practical way than uprooting families or forcing people to move around the world. As a result, traditional outsourcing soared, but it was largely based on volume.

Now, outsourcing is moving up the value chain, with a focus on scarce skills, exceptional expertise, and measurable business outcomes.

‘Digital migration’, whereby professionals work globally while being based at home, is gaining traction fast. The latest IITPSA ICT Skills Survey finds that nearly 52% of surveyed South African organisations outsource ICT functions overseas. Among ICT practitioners surveyed, 22% report working remotely, while a further 33.3% plan to do so.

But this trend extends beyond ICT to many professional services, including engineering and architecture, creative design, HR and critical finance functions. Globally, research firm Everest Group2 finds that eight in 10 respondents expect to maintain or increase their level of outsourcing in the next 12 to 18 months, and that 94% of business leaders agree that outsourcing plays a significant role in workforce transformation.

Moving to strategic financial services

The outsourcing model that delivers the greatest business impact now is strategic – particularly at a time when AI is capable of taking on many of the repetitive tasks that traditionally made up a large proportion of outsourcing work.

Strategic outsourcing gives organisations access to high-level capabilities that keep evolving. This is particularly important in finance, where smaller organisations often lack access to a Chief Financial Officer with the experience to analyse insights and help guide strategy. In the fractional CFO model, organisations can access the services of a CFO from anywhere in the world.

Going a step further, they can also access the services of an entire finance team, headed by a skilled CFO. A specialist services partner can invest in people, technology and processes across its client base, giving individual businesses access to expertise they may struggle to build and maintain alone.

It is important that the fractional CFO and finance team have the capability to manage all the finance function pillars, such as payroll and reporting, but also enable more effective FinOps – financial and operational team partnerships.

The fractional CFO and finance team should also understand every part of the business: Who are all the people in the business? What processes need to be run in that business? How should they invoice their customers, collect cash, manage their projects, and pay their staff? The team should then help implement best practices and technologies to make the business more efficient and profitable.

The success of these outsource partnerships depends on clear outcomes, shared information, efficient collaboration, trust and accountability.

Securing skills in SA

For many forward-looking organisations – particularly across Europe – South Africa is a compelling outsourced skills destination. South Africa is the highest-ranking outsourcing destination in Africa and ranked fifth globally in the Global Outsourcing Talent Index 20263, with highly skilled professionals proficient in English.

South Africa’s finance professionals are highly rated internationally due to recognition of the CA(SA) qualification, which is regarded as equivalent to the US CPA, and the CGMA (part of a global network that spans 180 countries and territories).

South Africa is also digitally advanced and keeping pace with global progress in the world of AI. This is crucial because businesses need professional partners who invest time in learning new tools and working effectively with AI and agents. These partners should be developing technical capability alongside professional judgment: knowing what to automate, how to check the output and who remains accountable.

Casting a wider net helps businesses access that expertise.