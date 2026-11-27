SA young scientists to showcase water safety and sustainable housing in Ireland

Two young scientists selected through the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists will represent South Africa at the upcoming SciFest National & Global STEM Fair in Dublin from 1 to 5 December.

Kimaya Chana, a Grade 12 Johannesburg-based learner at Wolsey Hall Oxford (homeschooling college), will present her research project, “An Autonomous In-situ Fluorescence-Based Sensor System for Monitoring Microbial Water Contamination”.

Chana developed a promising, low-cost prototype that uses fluorescence technology to identify indicators of bacterial contamination in water. Her research demonstrated that the device could produce consistent measurements comparable to commercially available laboratory equipment, at a development cost of less than R6 000. The project offers a potentially accessible approach to monitoring water quality, addressing the critical global challenge of access to safe drinking water.

Layla Moolla, a Grade 11 learner at Star College Cape Town, will showcase her research project, “Assessing the Viability of Mycelium-based Paint for Improved Protection of Corrugated Iron”. Her research explores the use of mycelium-based paint as a sustainable way to improve the protection of corrugated iron. By investigating a nature-inspired material, Moolla’s work considers how scientific innovation could contribute to more durable building materials and address challenges associated with safe, adequate, and affordable housing.

The SciFest National & Global STEM Fair is an international expansion of Ireland’s SciFest programme, which was established in 2006 to encourage curiosity, creativity, and innovation through inquiry-based STEM projects.

The 2026 fair will bring international participants together with Irish finalists in Dublin with project presentations, judging and the awards ceremony scheduled for 4 December at the Marino Institute of Education Conference Centre.

“Kimaya and Layla demonstrate what is possible when young people are given the opportunity to apply science to real-world challenges,” says the acting CEO of the Eskom Development Foundation, Mologadi Motshele. “From developing more accessible ways to monitor water contamination to exploring sustainable materials that could improve housing conditions, their research shows how young innovators can help solve some of society’s most pressing challenges. International platforms such as SciFest provide an important opportunity for young scientists to share their ideas, learn from their peers, and gain valuable global exposure.”