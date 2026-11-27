Scammers are the perfect manipulators

Knowing about scams is one thing. Recognising when you are being manipulated is another. Understanding the psychology behind fraud can help us all make safer decisions.

Most of us believe we would recognise a scam if we encountered one. We hear the warnings, know the red flags and assume we spot the danger before anything went wrong.

But scams rarely feel obvious when you are caught in the moment.

Imagine receiving a call from someone who says your bank account has been compromised. They know your name, sound professional and tell you your money is at risk. They insist you need to act immediately to protect it. Suddenly, you are no longer calmly assessing a phone call. You are trying to solve what feels like an urgent problem.

That shift is exactly what scammers exploit.

“Scammers are the perfect manipulators,” says Caryn Gilmour, executive: fraud Industry, emerging threats and resilience at Absa.

The scale of the problem is significant. According to the Global Anti-Scam Alliance’s (GASA) State of Scams Report 2026, 85% of the 1,280 South African adults surveyed encountered a scam attempt in the past year. Despite 85% expressing confidence in their ability to recognise scams, 71% of those exposed went on to interact with a scammer. Among those who interacted, 35% ultimately lost money or shared personal information that led to money being stolen.

The findings highlight an important distinction: believing we can recognise a scam does not necessarily mean we will recognise manipulation when it happens to us.

Why manipulation works

Cyberpsychology helps us understand why even informed, careful people can be caught off guard. Our behaviour online is still shaped by emotions, relationships and instincts that influence us every day. We want to protect what matters to us, trust people who seem credible and resolve problems when something appears to be going wrong.

Scammers know how to exploit these natural responses.

Fear can make us focus on protecting our money rather than questioning who is giving us the instruction and why. Urgency can make taking a moment to think feel risky. Trust can lower our guard, particularly when someone knows us or represents an organisation we recognise.

When these pressures come together, even someone who knows about scams can struggle to recognise what is happening.

“Scammers really work on manipulating how you think in the moment” says Gilmour. “It doesn’t matter how educated you are. In that moment, they are creating the perfect storm for panic and frenzy, effectively putting you in flight, fight or freeze mode so that you act without thinking.”

The issue is not that people stop being intelligent or sensible. It is that pressure changes what we pay attention to. We become focused on the immediate threat, or the apparent opportunity, or the person we have formed a connection with online needing help. The questions we might normally ask can fall away.

And this can happen to anyone.

“I think sometimes we have this misconception that older people fall victim to scams more than people born into technology” says Gilmour.

Being comfortable with technology does not make someone immune to manipulation. Know how to use an app or spot a suspicious link is valuate, but it does not necessarily prepare us for the convincing story delivered at an emotionally charged moment. Scammers exploit human responses that are not confined to a generation, education level or background.

Three ways scammers exploit trust

Understanding common tactics used by fraudsters can help us recognise when an interaction is moving from legitimate communication into manipulation.

Social engineering: Making urgency feel like protection – A scammer posting as a bank employee may claim that suspicious activity has been detected on an account. They may use personal information to make the call seem legitimate and insist that your money be moved to another account to protect it. “Through the information acquired from various data breaches, scammers know just enough about you to make you believe they are a credible institution,” Gilmour explains. But knowing your name, bank or other personal details does not prove that someone is genuine. A request to move money to a supposedly ‘safe account’ should always be independently verified.

A scammer posting as a bank employee may claim that suspicious activity has been detected on an account. They may use personal information to make the call seem legitimate and insist that your money be moved to another account to protect it. “Through the information acquired from various data breaches, scammers know just enough about you to make you believe they are a credible institution,” Gilmour explains. But knowing your name, bank or other personal details does not prove that someone is genuine. A request to move money to a supposedly ‘safe account’ should always be independently verified. Investment scams: Turning hope into confidence – Investment scams often work differently. Rather than creating fear, scammers may offer something people want: financial security, an opportunity to grow their money for the possibility of a better future. In scams commonly known as pig-butchering scams, a scammer may spend weeks or months building a relationship with a victim encouraging them to invest through what appears to be a legitimate platform. Seeing what appears to be a growing balance or investment profit, alongside reassuring messages, can make the opportunity feel increasingly credible. Each step may seem to confirm the person has made the right decision by investing on this platform or with this product. As more money is committed, questioning the opportunity can become emotionally and financially harder. The manipulation is gradual. Instead of one dramatic moment, confidence is built over time until the person has invested not only all their money but also their trust and hope.

Investment scams often work differently. Rather than creating fear, scammers may offer something people want: financial security, an opportunity to grow their money for the possibility of a better future. In scams commonly known as pig-butchering scams, a scammer may spend weeks or months building a relationship with a victim encouraging them to invest through what appears to be a legitimate platform. Seeing what appears to be a growing balance or investment profit, alongside reassuring messages, can make the opportunity feel increasingly credible. Each step may seem to confirm the person has made the right decision by investing on this platform or with this product. As more money is committed, questioning the opportunity can become emotionally and financially harder. The manipulation is gradual. Instead of one dramatic moment, confidence is built over time until the person has invested not only all their money but also their trust and hope. Romance scams: turning emotional connection into financial pressure – Romance scams exploit the desire for connection and the trust that develops within a relationship. A scammer may invest considerable time in conversations, building what feels like a genuine emotional bond before introducing a financial emergency or investment opportunity. When someone believes they know the person making the request, the situation feels very different from receiving an unexpected request from a stranger. Questioning the story may feel like questioning the relationship itself. Concern, affection and desire to help can make it harder to step back and assess the request for money objectively.

Across all three examples, the emotional trigger differs, but the underlying tactic is similar: Establish trust, influence how the person feels and steer them towards a decision that benefits the scammer.

Understanding this shifts the question from “How could anyone fall for that?” to “What was this person being led to feel, believe or fear at that time?”

How to take back control

Understanding manipulation is not about becoming suspicious of every call, message or online relationship. It is about recognising when someone is trying to rush or influence a decision and giving yourself permission to step back and assess.

Gilmour advises people to consider the credibility of the source, make contact independently with the source to verify the legitimacy and pause before making major financial decisions.

A simple principle can help: pause, verify, then decide.

Pause . If someone creates panic, demands secrecy or insists you act immediately, stop. You do not have to make a financial decision simply because someone demands one. Take a breath and give yourself time to think.

. If someone creates panic, demands secrecy or insists you act immediately, stop. You do not have to make a financial decision simply because someone demands one. Take a breath and give yourself time to think. Verify. End the interaction and contact the bank, organisation or person independently, using a trusted number or official channel you already know. Do not rely on links or contact details supplied by the person making the request.

End the interaction and contact the bank, organisation or person independently, using a trusted number or official channel you already know. Do not rely on links or contact details supplied by the person making the request. Decide. Only proceed once you have independently established that the request is genuine and understand who will receive the money and why.

Be particularly cautious if someone asks you to move money to a supposedly safe account, to share a one-time PIN, to disclose your banking credentials or to install software. However convincing the explanation sounds, verify the request independently before taking action.

If you believe you have been targeted by a scam, contact your bank immediately through its official channels and report the incident. Provide the relevant details and follow the guidance given to help secure your accounts. Acting quickly is important, although the recovery of funds cannot be guaranteed.

These steps will not eliminate every risk. They can, however, create a crucial moment between feeling pressured and acting on that pressure.

When someone wants you to act with your money, remember three things: Pause, Verify, then Decide.