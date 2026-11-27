Sovereign data governance will drive Africa’s economic independence

Data and digital sovereignty are no longer abstract or distant concepts for Africa. They are active, pressing conversations, prompting governments, companies and institutions to critically look at the legislative and regulatory environment. Their focus is largely on one issue: where is our data stored, and where is it being processed?

By Wiaan Vermaak, group chief commercial officer at Digital Parks Africa

The safeguarding of data sovereignty is particularly essential in critical sectors such as public services, healthcare and banking. These industries manage a large volume of highly sensitive information, ensuring independence in how this data is governed, which is fundamental to protecting national and institutional interests.

In non-critical Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications, the focus on sovereignty is likely to decrease, while intensifying in key sectors such as those mentioned. As a frontier for development, Africa will play a critical role in this evolving landscape.

From this year onwards, Africa is positioned as a focal point of global digital transformation. This has prompted countries to prioritise sovereignty differently across various market segments. However, despite these differences, the underlying issue remains: where is the data stored, where is it processed and how is its independence protected?

Risk of digital colonisation

In developing markets such as Africa, the stakes are considerably high, given the risk of digital colonisation. This refers to external control over local data and highlights the crucial need to effectively safeguard a country’s national and regional interests. Beyond regulatory compliance, data sovereignty is key to securing Africa’s long-term digital future.

An important discussion across the continent centres on the acknowledgement that not every one of Africa’s 54 countries has the capability to build and maintain a full technology stack, meaning that progress will be tied to the pace of regionalised deployments. For sensitive sectors such as public service, healthcare and banking, the primary challenge lies in finding the right balance between shared infrastructure and sovereign control.

This has given rise to the concept of digital embassies, where tier‑one countries could host advanced regional hubs, while tier‑two and tier‑three states will enforce sovereignty protections, albeit without full-stack capability.

However, the success of these digital embassies will largely depend on regional cooperation and harmonised regulatory frameworks. It will also be key for countries to accept that while everyone can host tier‑one deployments, everyone can safeguard their data integrity. Regional models are viable, yet rather complex, as they encompass cross‑border data flows and must be underpinned by trust among nations.

Securing mission-critical data

Ultimately, Africa must secure its mission‑critical data domestically while tapping into supplementary technologies such as AI to drive its digital evolution responsibly. Countries need to identify priority segments and invest in infrastructure and capacity to effectively protect them. Additionally, South Africa’s Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) is a good example of how legislation can safeguard these areas.

On the other hand, commercial AI applications, while central to pushing innovation, are not mission‑critical and should be seen as secondary priorities. Their adoption should be strategic and cost‑effectively. This raises the wider issue of balance and the necessity for countries to determine what data must remain within their borders, while not stifling economic growth.

Data management is largely dependent on infrastructure. So, the key is not simply to build infrastructure within sovereign borders, but also to ensure that countries or regions have sufficient capacity and access to it to spark economic development.

Regional cooperation is therefore essential, particularly for the alignment of legislative and regulatory frameworks. Essentially, states will have to reach agreements on shared rules and regulations that will facilitate growth, as well as protect sovereignty.

Smaller countries, that have limited resources and smaller populations, cannot realistically host mission‑critical infrastructure other than what is required to sustain their economies, making regional solutions potentially the only viable path.

Shared infrastructure models across regions

Reasonable, shared infrastructure models across regions will enable policymakers to ensure each country is served effectively and, as regions interact and integrate, this approach could eventually stimulate growth across Africa.

“The African Union is advancing a harmonised continental data-governance framework under its AU Data Policy Framework, supported by instruments including the Malabo Convention.

The approach seeks to strengthen national data-governance systems while progressively aligning them at regional and continental levels, enabling trusted cross-border data flows and greater interoperability across Africa.”

This approach will enable tier‑two and tier‑three nations to benefit from a common framework to ensure sovereignty. If these same governance principles are adopted by regions, Africa is set to become a unified digital ecosystem.

Africa’s digital future is dependent on investment in local infrastructure, which will drive skills development, job creation, and economic growth, as well as facilitating access to essential services. Investments must be prioritised across key market sectors to balance immediate capital requirements with resilience and returns in the long term.

Strategic investments at the national level will enable African countries to build ecosystems that will eventually grow into extensive regional networks, supporting a cross-continental digital economy. In doing so, Africa moves closer to true digital sovereignty, competitiveness, and a more integrated digital future.