Top priorities for CFOs in 2027

Top priorities for CFOs in the first half of 2027 include improving finance process efficiency, optimising enterprise costs, and strengthening financial and enterprise data foundations, according to Gartner.

The research group’s survey of 100 finance leaders conducted in September 2026 found improving finance process efficiency was the most frequently selected priority, with 52% of CFOs ranking it among their top five priorities for the first half of 2027 and making it the most-selected priority for the second consecutive year.

“CFOs are finding the rapid acceleration of AI in the past year has changed the typical CFO execution playbook in more traditional priority areas, leading to reduced confidence in areas such as improving finance processes,” says Mallory Barg Bulman, senior director analyst at Gartner.

“While perennial priorities, such as finance process efficiency and cost optimisation, are the most common for 2027, optimising the finance technology vendor stack should be a higher priority for most finance leaders because it is essential to managing costs, preserving flexibility and ensuring AI investments deliver measurable value,” Bulman adds.

Optimising enterprise costs was the second priority, with 50% of CFOs placing it among their top five priorities. Strengthening financial and enterprise data foundations was also among the three broad areas CFOs identified as central to their 2027 agendas.

“While cost optimisation is the top cited single priority, CFOs still face a challenging environment shaped by persistent inflation, geopolitical uncertainty, higher costs of capital and rising AI investments,” says Bulman. “At the same time, boards and investors are putting increasing pressure on finance leaders to demonstrate clear, measurable returns from enterprise and finance AI investments.”

CFO preparedness to execute is low in three of the five areas most frequently identified as top priorities: improving finance process efficiency, improving financial and enterprise data quality and building digital and AI skills within finance.

The rapid acceleration of AI over the past year has changed how CFOs must approach these areas, reducing confidence in traditional execution models. For example, process improvement efforts based on mapping and optimising current-state processes may be overtaken by continuous, AI-driven process redesign.

Three challenges stand in the way of successful execution:

Acquiring and developing AI talent. CFOs ranked the acquisition and development of skilled digital and AI talent for finance as the top challenge to successful execution. Driving cross-functional execution against enterprise strategy. AI-forward organisations will need to move beyond isolated use cases and pursue transformational opportunities that span functions and business units. CFOs will play a critical role in maintaining executive alignment around a focused set of high-value opportunities. Harmonising finance transformation, technology and AI plans. AI is reshaping workflows, operating models and organisational structures. CFOs will need to identify dependencies across roadmaps, prevent fragmented investments and ensure AI initiatives reinforce a coherent finance operating model.

“Although optimising the finance technology vendor stack ranked at the bottom of CFOs’ priority lists, it still serves as a critical capability for navigating the challenges ahead,” says Bulman. “A more deliberate approach to vendor-stack optimisation can help CFOs control AI costs as adoption expands across the enterprise, reduce dependence on individual technology vendors, and maintain flexibility as the technology landscape evolves.”