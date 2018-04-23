Junior – Senior Web Developer

by | April 23, 2018 | Jobs | 0 Comments

ENVIRONMENT:An award-winning international advertising agency based in Knysna are in need of Junior - Senior Web Developers to join their growing team. Candidates must have PHP, HTML, CSS, MySQL, HTML5, CSS, JavaScript also experience with a front-end JS framework...
READ MORE

Application Developer

by | April 23, 2018 | Jobs | 0 Comments

A dynamic company in the health insurance industry is currently looking for an Application Developer to join their team.ResponsibilitiesGather requirements from business usersCreate business requirement specificationsCreate system and database design...
READ MORE

DevOps Engineer

by | April 23, 2018 | Jobs | 0 Comments

DevOps. Newest tech, free lunch, fully covered medical aid, flexi-time and work from home. Relaxed dress code and life, disability and funeral insurance. All you need is strong OO Programming skills and at least 2 years’ experience using a broad range of AWS and Azure...
READ MORE

C# Developer

by | April 23, 2018 | Jobs | 0 Comments

ENVIRONMENT:A company based in Cape Town who provides business solutions to their clients in Finance and Investment Management are looking for a C# Developer with proficiency in WCF, WPF, WinForms, MVC/MVP/MVVM UI patters and a University Degree. Experience with 2rd...
READ MORE

Python Developer

by | Apr 23, 2018 | Jobs | 0 Comments

Jnr-Mid Python Developer is wanted for a well-established technology solutions company in the Cape Town North area. The client is growing their core products and have exciting new projects in the pipeline. Qualifications & Requirements: - Relevant tertiary...

read more

VB .NET Developer

by | Apr 23, 2018 | Jobs | 0 Comments

A well-recognized company based in Cape Town is looking for a VB.NET Developer to be part of an amazing company. (Preference will be given to EE candidates). Qualification:BSc in Computer Science or similarAlternatively Programming Diploma Skills & Experience:Minimum...

read more

QA Tester (Manual)

by | Apr 23, 2018 | Jobs | 0 Comments

ENVIRONMENT:A cutting-edge software solutions provider seeks a QA Tester (Manual) to join its team where you will also work alongside Product Dev teams to participate in all Testing functionality. The ideal candidate requires a technical IT-related tertiary...

read more

Senior Test Analyst

by | Apr 23, 2018 | Jobs | 0 Comments

ENVIRONMENT:Design, run & monitor software performance tests as the next Senior Test Analyst sought by a dynamic health tech company. You will also be expected to assist with the development of user manuals & guidelines, make recommendations for software improvements...

read more

C# Developer

by | Apr 23, 2018 | Jobs | 0 Comments

C# Developer The Company consists of ex-channel executives, business management consultants and digital strategy specialists, securing first round venture capital funding from private equity company Rational Expectations. Applying technological innovation to bring a...

read more

Automation Tester

by | Apr 23, 2018 | Jobs | 0 Comments

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced software solutions company seeks a highly skilled Automation Tester to join its team. Your core role will also involve establishing an automation testing centre & assisting with the development of automation manuals and guidelines. The ideal...

read more

Senior Business Analyst

by | Apr 23, 2018 | Jobs | 0 Comments

Primary Functions:Processes, Business and technical requirementsAnalyze, design, develop test and implement business and technical requirement specifications and processes through well facilitated discussions and interviews with relevant stakeholders.Document existing...

read more

Senior Software Developer (.NET)

by | Apr 23, 2018 | Jobs | 0 Comments

Senior .NET Developer - up to R75,000 CTCInternational consultancy based in Cape Town, looking for an experienced C#Developer to join their expanding team on a permanent in-house basis.Perks:They offer an open plan, agile work environment and work on the latest...

read more

BI Developer

by | Apr 23, 2018 | Jobs | 0 Comments

REQUIREMENTSA relevant diploma or B-degree in Information Technology (NQF 6/7)A minimum of 5 years Information technology experienceExperience in systems or data analysisProgramming, relational database and ETL experienceExperience in data warehousingExposure in BI...

read more

C# Developer

by | Apr 23, 2018 | Jobs | 0 Comments

Become part of not just a development team but also a family. My client is looking for an Intermediate to Senior C# Developer who fits the criteria below. They are located on the West Coast in Cape Town, looking at the amazing Table Mountain. Qualification:MatricBCom...

read more

Senior Dynamics CRM/365 Developer – Cape Town

by | Apr 23, 2018 | Jobs | 0 Comments

MS Dynamics 365/CRM Developer, Cape Town, R65k, great working atmosphere, Dynamics 365 projects, Excellent benefits Package.My client, a large partner in Cape Town, are looking for a MS Dynamics CRM Developer to become a key figure within their Dynamics CRM team. The...

read more

Mobile Developer

by | Apr 23, 2018 | Jobs | 0 Comments

A client of mine is looking for an individual to come in on a 3-6 Month Contract. This is an amazing company, they are looking to make you permanent or extend the contract. The lunch that they have is amazing and there are many added benefits to this...

read more