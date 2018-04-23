Python Developer
Jnr-Mid Python Developer is wanted for a well-established technology solutions company in the Cape Town North area. The client is growing their core products and have exciting new projects in the pipeline. Qualifications & Requirements: - Relevant tertiary...read more
VB .NET Developer
A well-recognized company based in Cape Town is looking for a VB.NET Developer to be part of an amazing company. (Preference will be given to EE candidates). Qualification:BSc in Computer Science or similarAlternatively Programming Diploma Skills & Experience:Minimum...read more
QA Tester (Manual)
ENVIRONMENT:A cutting-edge software solutions provider seeks a QA Tester (Manual) to join its team where you will also work alongside Product Dev teams to participate in all Testing functionality. The ideal candidate requires a technical IT-related tertiary...read more
Senior Test Analyst
ENVIRONMENT:Design, run & monitor software performance tests as the next Senior Test Analyst sought by a dynamic health tech company. You will also be expected to assist with the development of user manuals & guidelines, make recommendations for software improvements...read more
C# Developer
C# Developer The Company consists of ex-channel executives, business management consultants and digital strategy specialists, securing first round venture capital funding from private equity company Rational Expectations. Applying technological innovation to bring a...read more
Automation Tester
ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced software solutions company seeks a highly skilled Automation Tester to join its team. Your core role will also involve establishing an automation testing centre & assisting with the development of automation manuals and guidelines. The ideal...read more
Senior Business Analyst
Primary Functions:Processes, Business and technical requirementsAnalyze, design, develop test and implement business and technical requirement specifications and processes through well facilitated discussions and interviews with relevant stakeholders.Document existing...read more
Senior Software Developer (.NET)
Senior .NET Developer - up to R75,000 CTCInternational consultancy based in Cape Town, looking for an experienced C#Developer to join their expanding team on a permanent in-house basis.Perks:They offer an open plan, agile work environment and work on the latest...read more
BI Developer
REQUIREMENTSA relevant diploma or B-degree in Information Technology (NQF 6/7)A minimum of 5 years Information technology experienceExperience in systems or data analysisProgramming, relational database and ETL experienceExperience in data warehousingExposure in BI...read more
C# Developer
Become part of not just a development team but also a family. My client is looking for an Intermediate to Senior C# Developer who fits the criteria below. They are located on the West Coast in Cape Town, looking at the amazing Table Mountain. Qualification:MatricBCom...read more
Senior Dynamics CRM/365 Developer – Cape Town
MS Dynamics 365/CRM Developer, Cape Town, R65k, great working atmosphere, Dynamics 365 projects, Excellent benefits Package.My client, a large partner in Cape Town, are looking for a MS Dynamics CRM Developer to become a key figure within their Dynamics CRM team. The...read more
Mobile Developer
A client of mine is looking for an individual to come in on a 3-6 Month Contract. This is an amazing company, they are looking to make you permanent or extend the contract. The lunch that they have is amazing and there are many added benefits to this...read more