All the winners at Dell EMC Partner Awards

Kathy Gibson reports from Dell EMC Partner Summit in Cape Town – Partners are responsible for 88% of Dell EMC sales in Africa, and a massive 98% in South Africa.

This demonstrates the vendor’s commitment to partnering in the region, says Mohammed Amin, vice-president: Middle East Africa and Turkey.

Dell EMC has recognised its top partners in three regions: North-West Africa, Central-East Africa and Southern Africa.

The Top Client Solutions Partners of the Year are those that have deployed innovative client solutions that meet customers’ needs.

They are Orsima in North-West Africa, Computer Connections Tanzania for Central-East Africa and Netsurit in Southern Africa.

The Top Server Partners of the Year are Orsima in North-West Africa, IPMC Ghana for Central-East Africa and Digital Generation in Southern Africa.

These partners have developed innovative server solutions around customers’ business and technical needs.

Addressing customers’ storage requirements with top-class solutions, Top Storage Partners of the Year are CBI in North-West Africa, Sybyl for Central-East Africa and Datacentrix in Southern Africa.

In the Go Big Win Big category, winning partners are Ineos in North-West Africa, Sybyl for Central-East Africa and Dimension Data in Southern Africa.

These are the partners that have generated the most net new business over the previous year.

The Extraordinary Partner of the Year award is given to partners offering strategic end to end solutions that have demonstrated a strong commitment to Dell.

They are Ineos in North-West Africa, IPMC Ghana for Central-East Africa and Complete Enterprise Solutions in Southern Africa.

Regional Distributor of the Year Awards are given to the strategic and fastest-growing distributors that have demonstrated commitment to Dell EMC.

They are Disway Morocco in North-West Africa, Mitsumi for Central-East Africa and Pinnacle in Southern Africa.