Dell EMC commits to partnering

Kathy Gibson is at Dell EMC Partner Summit in Cape Town – Dell EMC is a channel-centric business and intends to continue growing its partnerships in the African region.

That is the word from Mohammed Amin, senior vice-president: Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Dell EMC, who today reiterated the company’s commitment to its partner channel.

“My partner and I are sitting on the same side of the table. We all have a common interest in growing our business together,” Amin says.

Dell EMC’s channel business in Africa grew 42% over the last year, he adds.

A massive 88% of business now goes via channel partners in this region, up from about 75% last year.

“And we have no intention of taking more business direct,” Amin says.

“If we don’t do this together, we will not be here in the coming years.”