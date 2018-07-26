Benefits to partnering with Dell EMC

Kathy Gibson is at Dell EMC Partner Summit in Cape Town – Dell EMC is committed to helping partners to be successful.

“Simple, predictable, profitable is the mantra for our partner programme – but it is something we really mean,” says Dell EMC channel executive David Futter.

He explains that Dell EMC is guided by six principles:

* Channel partners to are integral to Dell EMC’s overall success in delivering an excellent customer experience.

* Dell EMC commits to deliver a simple, predictable and profitable partner programme.

* Joint territory/account planning and teaming build trusting, long-term relationships that result in satisfying our mutual customers.

* Conflict will be managed and resolved with prioritisation and transparency.

* Training and enablement to our channel partners for all Dell EMC product offerings.

* Dell EMC commits to strengthening relationships with partners to develop and enable a robust partner community.

The partner programme is organised in here tiers: gold, platinum and titanium. These levels are across all programme tracks.

The tiers are determined by the levels of revenue and competency; while rebates are determined by line of business revenue and competency in the relevant portfolio.

Gold partners are required to have at least one competency; platinum partners must have at least two; and titanium partners must have at least three. Revenue targets vary across the levels.

Partners on the higher tiers qualify for additional benefits and rebates.

There is a base rebate for all partners, the amount determined by their level, while growth, service attach and new business generate additional rebates.

“The call to action is for partners to recognise this new programme,” Futter says. Dell has put in major investments, and there is commitment from our executives to supporting partners and the partner programme.”