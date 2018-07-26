Christel House and the legacy of doing good

Kathy Gibson is at Dell EMC Partner Summit in Cape Town – Christel House is a school that aims to break the cycle of poverty in the poorest Cape Town communities.

The school not only focuses on education, but life skills and nutrition as well.

In South Africa, only 10% of children who enter Grade 1 attain a matriculation certificate – at Christel House, this is 98%.

Dell EMC and other partners provide children with access to technology and skills, which gives them an advantage when they enter the job market.

Organisations wishing to get involved are invited to sponsor children or meals.

Christel House has established a Fellowship whereby individuals or companies can adopt a child for the full 12 years of their education.

Pictured: Dell EMC vice-president Mohammed Amin receives a certificate commemorating his induction into the Christel House Fellowship from director Francois Louw.