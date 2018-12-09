Special feature: the data centre’s role in transformation

The data centre has gone from top of the CIO’s priorities, to the back-burner – but it’s back in the spotlight as data and the data centre has become central to business survival.

Digital transformation spending to hit $2trn by 2022

Worldwide spending on the technologies and services that enable the digital transformation (DX) of business practices, products, and organisations is forecast to reach $1,97-trillion in 2022, according to a new update to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Semiannual Digital Transformation Spending Guide.

Predictions around digital transformation

International Data Corporation (IDC) has unveiled IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Digital Transformation 2019 Predictions, identifying two DX groups based on specific trends and attributes.Leaders in transformation (the digitally determined) are those organisations that have aligned the necessary elements of people, process, and technology for success.

Enterprises are entering the third era of IT

Digital business is maturing, from tentative experiment to application at massive scale – and CIOs must evolve their thinking to be in tune with this new era of rapid increases in the scale of digital business.Gartner’s annual global survey of CIOs showed that the CIO role will remain critical in transformation workflows.

Regional DX spend to reach $40bn

The Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) region will see annual spending on digital transformation (DX) initiatives cross the $20-billion mark by the end of this year, according to the latest insights from International Data Corporation (IDC).The global technology research and advisory services firm expects this figure to more than double over the coming years, passing $40-billion by 2022 as the pursuit of game-changing innovation accelerates to keep pace with evolving customer demands.

The case for vendor neutral data centres

Vendor neutral data centres are set to change not only the Internet, but how businesses and their strategic partners work together.This is the opinion of Jan Hnizdo, MD of Teraco Data Environments, who says that vendor neutral data centres are essentially places of interconnection.

Modernising the data centre

Owners or custodians of the data centre are feeling the pressure from many lines of business to discover and transform the data centre into a business enabler.

Data analytics key to innovation, transformation

Digital transformation is an imperative for all organisations if they want to remain competitive in the future.But central to creating a smart enterprise is access to data, and the ability to analyse that data.Chris O’Connell, MD of BITanium, explains that companies have to move to where workers have information at their fingertips. “They need access to well-curated data where they can ask their own questions and get answers that help them to be more effective.”

A new data centre star is born

Digital transformation was last year’s buzzword; this year saw business transformation as the major theme – in the future intelligent transformation will be what defines forward-looking and successful companies.The Lenovo Data Centre Group (DCG) is positioning itself to be the partner of choice in this new era, according to country GM Jim Holland.

Lenovo’s data centre value proposition

Lenovo took on the x86 data centre products from IBM just over four years ago. The company may only have been in this market space for four years, but it draws on an impressive 25-year history.And it has every intention of continuing the legacy, growing and adapting to meet the changing needs of its customers, says Bevan Lock, technical sales lead at Lenovo SA.

Lenovo commits to partnering

As a channel-centric organisation, partners are a key part of Lenovo’s value proposition.Greg Pothitos, channel sales manager of Lenovo South Africa and SADC, explains that partners are the only route that Lenovo takes to market, and the company ensures these partners receive all the tools and assistance they require to do the job.

People, technology work together for co-creation Technology is a key component of digital transformation, but nothing can be achieved without putting people at the centre of any transformation.This is the word from Tatsuya Tanaka, president of Fujitsu, so points out that advances in automation are driving fears that people will be left behind.

Fujitsu and the journey to hybrid cloud

Fujitsu has been very clear that it is building a services-oriented company that prioritises hybrid cloud services to support its customers as they negotiate their digital transformation journeys.“There can be little doubt that senior business leaders across Europe have digital transformation very much on their minds,” says Duncan Tait, head of EMEIA region at Fujitsu.

To HCI or not to HCI? That is the question …

Is a hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) now the first choice for CIOs?In fact, most IT leaders still consider hyperconvergence as an option rather than the primary choice, says Gernot Fels, head of integrated systems: international product marketing at Fujitsu.Analysts see HCI growth rates reaching about 40% by 2022, with 25% of business-critical applications currently on HCI and 85% of CIOs intending to spend more.

How to pick the best storage for the job

There are more storage options today than ever before – and picking the correct solution can be a problem for IT administrators.Choices are between all-flash and hybrid options, and solutions that are software-defined or hyperconverged, says Megha Shukla, product marketing manager at Fujitsu.

What’s on the CIO’s mind?

CIOs have got a lot to think about: not only do they have to figure out how to craft a digital transformation roadmap that embraces technologies like hybrid cloud, big data and analytics, and mobility everywhere, they have to think ahead to a world that includes technologies only now being hyped.

Dr Joseph Reger, chief technology officer: EMEIA at Fujitsu, unpacks how he sees the emerging technologies of quantum computing, artificial intelligence and blockchain – and how CIOs should start factoring them in.

Balancing digital strategy with real-world realities

Companies around the world are struggling to balance their digital strategies with implementation on the ground.“We think co-creation helps to bridge the gap,” says Duncan Tait, head of EMEIA region at Fujitsu. “We talk about co-creation for success, and have invested heavily in people and centres of excellence to accelerate customer results.“Not only are we training brilliant technical people, we are developing collaborators who can help to accelerate value.”

A roadmap for digital transformation

Digital disruption is real, and often even embracing the latest technologies isn’t enough to keep companies competitive.The development of technology could be seen to level the playing fields in many industries – but just having the technology to create solutions doesn’t mean that just anyone is able to do so.

Huawei growth rockets in enterprise space

Huawei is becoming an increasingly important player in the South African enterprise IT space.The company might be best known for its industry-leading smartphones or its telecommunications solutions, but it is rapidly driving into the enterprise space with a complete range of well though-out solutions that are taking the market by storm.

Seagate unveils most advanced 14TB data storage portfolio

Seagate Technology has launched the industry’s widest range of advanced 14TB hard drives, enhancing the company’s enterprise and specialty drive portfolio.

Business transformation and the role of IT

A complex new world is seeing the need for companies around the world, in all market areas, to transform their businesses.As a key enabler of business transformation, IT is a vital cog in making this happen.

Dell EMC and the modernisation value proposition

Dell EMC has developed a strategy to support a wider range of organisations going through the modernisation shift. This strategy aligns the converged approach into three basic systems: blocks, racks, and appliances.

The technology behind the modern data centre

Customers must be able to trust the systems they leverage and the vendors they do business with.Dell EMC delivers the best-in-class modern data centre platforms and, thanks to RSA and Dell EMC’s data protection portfolios, also ensures information security and governance with local and remote data protection.

