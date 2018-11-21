Innovation, design at the heart of Lenovo products

Kathy Gibson is at Lenovo Tech Life in Chartwell – As the number one PC company in the world, Lenovo is constantly innovating and expanding its product line.

Thibault Dousson, country GM of Lenovo South and southern Africa, explains that design and innovation is important to Lenovo.

This attention to detail spans the commercial, consumer and gaming markets. “Even the smallest details are important to Lenovo,” Dousson says.

Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) are relatively new areas, but growing quickly.

“It is about empowering our customers, delivering tomorrow’s technology today,” he adds.

Among the products launched at Lenovo Tech Life today are the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Carbon notebook, the ThinkPad P1 Workstation, the Yoga C930 and the Legion Y730 gaming notebook.

The company also demonstrated its AR/VR products with the Mirage Solo and Mirage Camera, as well as the Jedi Challenge VR game.

An interactive demonstration at Lenovo Tech Life saw products displayed in the situations they will be used in rea life.

