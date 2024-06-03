Gitex Africa Morocco 2024: It’s a wrap …

The second edition of Gitex Africa has wrapped up in Marrakech, Morocco.

Kathy Gibson was there to find out what’s happening in the African tech space.

Into the future with frontier technologies

Humanity is facing an existential crisis as planet-wide issues like climate change threaten to cause irreparable damage.

But frontier technologies are already on the drawing board that could reverse the damage while allowing us to live happier, healthier and more fulfilled lives, says Dr Christina Yan Zhang, CEO of the Metaverse Institute.

Private sector urged to be ambitious and aggressive in Africa

As the digital agenda takes off, countries across Africa are racing to provide the basic infrastructure needed to make it a reality. But years of state-owned telco monopolies and a shortage of funding mean governments are looking to the private sector for solutions – and Chinese vendors are the ones stepping up.

The future belongs to the innovators

Some people are calling the era we are living in now the Fifth Industrial Revolution, others the Age of AI. But there can be no argument that the way people live, learn and work is changing fundamentally, with artificial intelligence (AI) ushering in a new way of doing things, says Lillian Barnard, president of Microsoft Africa.

GenAI drives fundamental shifts in how we work

As generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) permeates every organisation, the way we do business and operate our companies has got to change. African business leaders believe that GenAI will help their companies to achieve competitive advantage, with the value coming from creators using the tools to increase productivity and savings, says Saad Toma, GM of IBM Middle East and Africa.

Amazon aims to connect rural Africa with Kuiper

Amazon is on track to launch its Kuiper satellite connectivity service within the next year, with the aim of give all Africans access to affordable connectivity.

Security is key to building trust

As African businesses shift to digitalisation, it’s important to build trust. Co-operation is key in this respect, says Dr Pascal Andrei, chief security officer at Airbus.

5G FWA key to connecting the continent

When we talk about using technology to unlock Africa’s potential, we can’t lose sight of the fact that this simply won’t be possible without better connectivity across the continent. Fixed wireless access (FWA) on 5G mobile networks could go a long way towards closing the gap and connecting more Africans, according to Hou Yingzhen, president of 5G marketing and solution sales at Huawei Technologies.

Can AI help to boost African economies?

As the world’s economies become increasingly digital, artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to play a major role in boosting GDPs around the globe. Lavina Ramkissoon, UN University Centre of Policy Research, points out that AI is expected to have a global impact on GDP (gross domestic product) amounting to $15,7-trillion.

AI and a question of ethics

When it comes to using artificial intelligence (AI), ethics is a key issue, and organisations are advised to start formulating clear policies around trusted and responsible AI.

When the love of your life is a serial scamster

Cyber scams worldwide have cost more than $55-million and impact everyone, at all levels of society. But we still don’t have systems in place to effectively help the victims.

One of the world’s best-known scam victims is Ayleen Charlotte, who has coped with her experience as a victim of the “Tinder Swindler” by becoming an anti-fraud activist in the Netherlands.

GenAI and its role in perpetrating and defending against cybercrime

Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) has the potential to help improve cybersecurity defences – but it can be a powerful threat actor too. No-one is safe, says Ravi Bhat, chief technology and commercial solutions officer at Microsoft Africa.

Call for better African cyber resilience collaboration

African countries should make a concerted effort to combine resources in their bid to build regional cyber resilience. This is the call from Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, director-general of the Ghana Cyber Security Authority, who points out that collaboration at all levels is needed to achieve this goal.

Digital divide increases the threats in Africa

The digital divide is still very real in Africa and this means that organisations have to ensure the security of their systems wherever they are deployed.

Favour Femi-Oyewole, group chief information security officer at Access Bank, points out that many Africans – especially in rural areas – have only recently had their first experience with online services. And this is too often followed by their first cyberattack.

Defending the digital operations of critical infrastructure

Any organisation that runs digital systems understands that it will come under cyberattack. For critical infrastructure, this can have broad implications beyond the company’s walls. The 2021 cyberattack on Transnet is a case in point, which had a massive effect on the whole South African economy.

AI a beacon of hope and potential danger

Digital transformation has been rapid in Africa, bringing new growth opportunities. However, it has also brought a new flood of threats, says Sherif Magdy, senior researcher: Global Research and Analysis Team at Kaspersky.

Data security key for digital transformation

Digital transformation is about ensuring an organisation’s processes are effective in making the business better – and it relies totally on data, which is lodged just about everywhere.

Africa comes under [cyber]attack

A massive 74% of African organisations have experienced attacks in 2023 – 18% more than in 2022.

Redington synergises tech ecosystems across Africa

Redington is accelerating digital transformation journeys across the African continent. With a direct presence in 19 African countries and continent-wide reach through channel partners, the distributor believes it is well-positioned to become a one-stop shop for all things technology in Africa.

Xbox Game Camp returns to Africa

Microsoft, through its Africa Transformation Office (ATO), has announced the second edition of Xbox Game Camp in Africa with a view to bolstering local developer talent and fast-tracking the growth of the continent’s gaming industry. The two-day online conference, scheduled for 16th -17th July, will also include in-person events in Johannesburg, Nairobi, and Casablanca.

Afrimobility seeks visionary partners

Afrimobility is demonstrating its support for innovative startups working to advance technology on the continent, supporting entrepreneurs in fields such as HealthTech, DeepTech, GreenTech, Fintech and Agri-Food Tech.

Epson demos eco-friendly printers, scanners

Epson showcased its full range of solutions designed to support the region’s key industries, including a series of eco-friendly A4 compact scanners.

Canon helps the sight-impaired to enjoy the visual world

Canon has debuted its ‘World Unseen’ campaign in Africa, a unique photography exhibition designed to enable people with sight loss to better engage with the visual world. It also challenges sighted individuals to see imagery through different lenses.

HP Inc readies for the future of work

HP Inc showed off its latest in personal systems, gaming, printing, and hybrid working solutions align with this year’s Gitex Africa theme: “Creating a bold future for Africa”.

Yahsat partners with Satcom in Zimbabwe

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) has partnered with Satcom Technologies to explore new satellite communications opportunities in Zimbabwe.

