Africa Tech Festival 2026

Improved connectivity was under the spotlight in Cape Town this week, with a focus on creating meaningful use cases for the continent’s people.

Kathy Gibson attended Africa Tech Festival and events on the sidelines, to find out how far we are in that goal.

Terrestrial networks key to Africa’s AI ambitions

Africa has a generational opportunity to use AI as a catalyst to finally bridge the digital divide and compete on an equal footing with the rest of the world.

Dr Sunil Piyarla, head of business development at OpenServe, tells delegates to the WBBA Broadband Development Congress Africa 2026: “People rarely notice the network – they notice what it lets them do. They don’t think about tokens, latency or connections – they just want an answer.

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Eskom aims to power Africa’s data centre growth

Eskom’s turnaround has seen the entity move from failing to provide basic services to citizens to becoming a strategic producer of power for Africa’s data centre growth.

Dr Mteto Nyati, chairman of Eskom, tells the WBBA Broadband Development Congress Africa 2026 that the organisation is helping to position South Africa as the gateway to Africa’s data centre investment.

“We feel that, with the level of power and size of Eskom, we can position South Africa and southern Africa as a location for data centres,” he says.

The world of today is very different from a few years ago, he adds. There is higher geopolitical instability, new choke points, the erosion of the rules-based global order and more government intervention in business.

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Telkom Business targets SME customers

Telkom Business is taking aim at the small and medium enterprise (SME) market with an assortment is product and service offerings that it says will help to make workplaces smarter.

“We are coming up with products to make businesses more efficient, productive and collaborative,” says Keshal Sookha, managing executive: commercial strategy, product and partnerships at Telkom Business .

Technology is able to drive enterprise transformation, according to Chen Li, vice-president: southern Africa at Huawei.

“SMEs drive 40% of South African’s GPD,” he points out. “And digital transformation offers them huge opportunity and dividends in cybersecurity and cloud.”

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Africa’s digital sovereignty and AI leadership under the spotlight

Africa must move beyond consuming technologies developed elsewhere and build its own digital capabilities to secure a competitive position in the global AI economy.

This was the call from Paul Mashatile, deputy-president of South Africa, as he officially opened Africa Tech Festival 2026 yesterday.

Addressing delegates via live video, Mashatile called for greater urgency in translating Africa’s digital ambitions into tangible benefits. “We will compete by solving our own challenges, harnessing our own talent, building our own capabilities, and creating solutions that the world will want to use,” he said.

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Africa’s access gap is about meaningful usage

Africa must aim for meaningful connectivity that enables and empowers people across the continent.

That is the headline topic at the GSMA Digital Summit Africa taking place in Cape Town today.

Angela Wamola, head of GSMA, says: “It is not just about connecting village, but being able to transform people’s livelihoods, to use connectivity as an enabler so everyone rises.”

In Africa, there is a big usage gap, she says, highlighted by the 991-million people who are covered by a broadband signal but are still offline. “And that number keeps rising. If we do nothing, it will be 1-billion by next year.

Even more worrying, 695-million – 70% of them – do not have a mobile broadband device. But that means the 30% – 297-million – who do have a broadband-ready device are not going online.

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Digitalisation adoption lags in Africa

Africa has made strides in closing the digital divide, but the focus must now shift to creating meaningful use cases to grow adoption.

The latest Digital Africa Index (DAI) demonstrates that mobile operators have invested in expanding network coverage and capacity – but adoption lags.

Kalvin Bahia, senior director of economics of GSMA Intelligence, explains that this year’s index goes beyond plain numbers to look at meaningful usage.

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Vodacom pilots U6GHz to go beyond 5G

Vodacom is looking beyond 5G, and is testing Huawei’s U6GHz VitaAAU RetinaMIMO technology.

David Li, president of Huawei Wireless TDD Product Line, Huawei, describes U6GHz as “the next golden spectrum”.

He adds: “Through this test, we look forward to validating the multi-dimensional capabilities of Huawei VitaAAU with 1536 AEs and 256TRx, and to ensuring cross-generational leadership.”

Li explains that user-centric networks benefit from U6GHz’s ultra-high bandwidth, low- and mid-range coverage alignment, and intelligent on-demand allocation.

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Modular data centres speed time to value

The AI revolution is no longer something to ponder on – it has happened and we need to ensure the infrastructure to support it is in place.

This is the word from Ivan Kuts, solutions architect at Vertiv, who says companies like Vertiv, which provide the data centres for AI, expect demand to continue growing.

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All the winners from Africa Tech Festival Awards 2026

The winners of the Africa Tech Festival Awards 2026 celebrate the individuals and organisations turning technological advances into practical solutions, tackling challenges and creating opportunities for growth across Africa.

Held during the 29th annual Africa Tech Festival, the continent’s longest-running and most influential technology gathering, the awards span 12 categories covering telecommunications, connectivity, AI, cybersecurity, data centres, cloud computing, fintech, startups and enterprise digital transformation. They also celebrate exceptional leadership and initiatives demonstrating how technology can make a meaningful difference to businesses and communities.

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Liquid C2 brings quantum-secure networking to Africa

Liquid C2 and US-based Graphiant have partnered to strengthen network security offerings through a new quantum secure network-as-a-service (NaaS).

As quantum computing advances, it could eventually break the encryption that protects most data today. The proposition combines post-quantum cryptography (PQC), with encryption designed to withstand quantum attacks, and with secure AI connectivity and data sovereignty security controls.

The companies say this helps African enterprises protect sensitive data against current and future threats, control where it goes, maintain a clear audit trail of its route, and simplify network management.

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Nokia debuts Fibre on the Go to extend broadband coverage

Nokia has announced the global availability of Fibre on the Go, an end-to-end broadband access solution to make the fibre deployment in developing markets economically viable.

The offering will enables operators to extend high-speed connectivity to underserved communities while opening new growth markets.

More than 250-million homes in developing markets lack reliable broadband. In informal and cash-based economies, traditional contract-based fibre and mobile broadband subscription models can be unaffordable for subscribers, making it difficult for operators to build a sustainable business.

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Seacom launches managed security services for African SMEs

Seacom has launched Managed Security Services powered by Cloudflare.

Announced at Africa Tech Festival 2026, the service gives small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) a single provider for connectivity and security, with Seacom deploying and managing the controls that protect their people, applications and websites.

The service is offered in two bundles, both running on Cloudflare’s global network with local support from Seacom.

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Telkom to distribute Amazon’s Leo satellite network

Telkom Group has become an authorised distributor of Amazon’s Leo (low Earth orbit) satellite network in South Africa.

The agreement, signed by Openserve on behalf of the Telkom Group, will use Amazon’s satellite technology to extend the reach of Telkom’s national network.

The high-performance satellite connectivity services available to enterprises , eligible public sector customers, and small businesses across the country, through all three of Telkom’s operating businesses.

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Teraco aims to power data centre growth with renewable energy

Teraco has announced that its renewable energy programme is on track to ensure that new sustainable generation and grid investment meet growing demand for its data centres.

From September 2026, wind energy from Teraco’s first contracted independent power producer (IPP) has been wheeled across the Eskom and municipal grids to Teraco’s Cape Town data centres.

“Demand for data centre capacity is rising in South Africa and around the world, driven by cloud and AI adoption, and with it, scrutiny of the sector’s energy use. Teraco is working with Eskom, City of Ekurhuleni, and City of Cape Town to take responsibility for its own supply by building and contracting new renewable generation, funding upgrades to the national grid, and opening additional grid capacity to which other renewable projects can connect,” says Bryce Allan, Teraco head of sustainability.

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Cassava, Mauritius Telecom sign MoU on AI services and education in Africa

Cassava Technologies and Mauritius Telecom (MT) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Africa Tech Festival to develop a strategic partnership focused on strengthening compute and model access for MT’s AI services and exploring opportunities for myt Learn – MT’s AI-powered education platform – in South Africa and other African markets.

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